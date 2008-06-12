Main Menu Front Page News Archive Subscribe! Courier Forums Suggestions Search Subscriber Login Events Calendar Login Form Username



June 12, 2008 Front Page

“Walamet 6” by Jim Shull is one of the painting displayed at Crossroads for the Art About Agriculture exhitibit.



Art About Agriculture at Crossroads



By Debby Schoeningh

From Summer Days and Cowboy Horsepower to a Vine-Ripened Tomato and Filet of Fish, the artist’s renditions in the Art About Agriculture exhibit portray various aspects of farm life and our natural resources. The exhibit came to Crossroads Art Center in Baker City just in the nick of time for the annual Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally this weekend.



Coincidentally, “The Nick of Time” is this year’s theme for the exhibit, which includes more than 40 artists who will have their work on display at Crossroads through July 17. Crossroads will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the Rally.



Council Adopts Deadly Physical Force Plan, Local Taxi Service Requests Fare Increase



By Mark Luker

The Consent Agenda was relatively light for the Baker City Council on Tuesday evening and was approved by the Council unanimously.



First order of business for the Council was Senate Bill 111, which was passed in 2007. Baker County District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff advised that the bill requires each County to adopt a Deadly Physical Force Plan. Shirtcliff, who was part of the team that originally drafted the plan, said Senate Bill 111 deals with how each agency will investigate a use of deadly force situation. He said this plan calls for an investigation of each deadly force situation to be conducted by an agency other than the one involved, and that this plan is not too different than the one Baker City already has in place.



Councilor Andrew Bryan asked Baker City Police Chief Wyn Lohner if law enforcement agencies support this plan. Chief Lohner reported that the plan has been “out there” for a year now and is generally accepted.



Eastern Oregon Light And Power Installs Solar Generation System



by Teri Brown-Johnson

Here is an update on the Eastern Oregon Light & Power Company. According to Vice President Mark Henderson, it spends most of its efforts licensing the historic Rock Creek Hydroelectric Plant.



However, since obtaining a Federal Energy Regulatory License is a five and a half to a seven year process, EOL &P is beginning to install some Solar Photovoltaic electrical generation systems. EOL&P’s Mark Henderson said their first solar system is being installed on a shop building in Haines. While it is a relatively small system, at a rated 2,293 watts, every little bit helps. Solar is an obvious drawback that doesn’t generate any electricity at night.





